Xbox and The Coalition Release Incredible Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demos

Xbox and The Coalition have released a pair of tech demos using Unreal Engine 5. Xbox explicitly states that these demos "do not represent a game product," but it shows how the developer is "looking to the future." The Coalition used Unreal Engine 4 while developing 2019's Gears 5, and these videos give an idea of what the developer might be able to do for a future game using the latest engine. The character model in the video at the top of this page looks nothing short of incredible, and it will be amazing to see how this gets used in future games!

The first tech demo can be found at the top of this page, while the second one can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

First look at the #AlphaPoint demo! An insight into what's possible with #UE5, from its next-gen features such as Nanite, which allows for unlimited triangle budget, and Lumen, which allows real-time lighting with none of the traditional overhead tasks. https://t.co/6lx76IbgCG — The Coalition Studio (@CoalitionGears) July 26, 2021

Each of these demos first appeared at Game Developer's Conference 2021, but now fans of Xbox and Gears can get a glimpse for themselves. The level of detail present in each of these videos is really impressive. There's a distinct improvement over the previous engine, and the level of detail is amazing.

Fans of the Gears franchise should be pretty excited by these videos! Fans would obviously prefer to see a real game in progress, but this showcases what The Coalition and other developers will be able to pull off using Unreal Engine 5. Obviously, it remains to be seen how The Coalition will take advantage of the improved features, but these videos show just how powerful the new engine is. When the next Gears game does release, this bodes very well for the game's graphics, and it's not hard to imagine just how good it could look on Xbox Series X.

Are you excited to see what The Coalition does with Unreal Engine 5? Does this make you enthusiastic about the future of the Gears franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!