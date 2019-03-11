Xbox VP Jokes About ‘Anthem’ Loot Drops Ahead of Fix

BioWare mentioned pre-launch that they were prepared to make massive changes to Anthem’s mechanics based on fan feedback post-launch, and that’s exactly what the team is doing. With a huge update on the way regarding the loot drops and how it works, the VP of Xbox couldn’t help but to poke fun at its current state ahead of the big fix.

Mike Ybarra took to his Twitter account for a new gaming take, this time with the caption “Only took 10 hours to get one yellow today…” This is of course referring to a common complaint players are having about the grind to get high-tiered loot. Though a fix is on the way, it’s something that has been discussed since the game launched last month:

Only took 10 hours to get one yellow today…. #Anthem pic.twitter.com/hwax3BYOcr — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) March 11, 2019

Other Anthem fans chimed in with their appreciation for his particular loadout, while others thought that the rare “great” loot drops were what gave incentive to play. Just like pretty much anything in gaming, the reactions were divided:

Ranger – Check

Thunderbolt of Yvenia – Check

Pulse Blast – Check

You’re a man of the people Mike. — Avenger2108 (@Avenger2108) March 11, 2019

But if you are getting plentiful loot it just isn’t what you want. If you were to get more legendaries and they were still trash I don’t see how that would change things. At the same time if you were so OP with sweet loot you would have 0 inventive to play. — Adam Adair (@adamadair88) March 11, 2019

Got a Legendary and 2 MWs in an hour of Freeplay today on GM1 Got some nice luck inscriptions so that helps — Paul Jason Meyer (@Mulwin444) March 11, 2019

To each their own. I like the vision but it doesn’t have the verticality of anthem. They are both loot hunting games, but the combat in Anthem is incredible. In my opinion of course. — Matthew Walker (@Walker267) March 11, 2019

There are only 5/6 masterworks in the loot pool for hard difficulty. All the others plus legendaries drop at grandmaster level. — Scott Carpenter (@sc0ttman71) March 11, 2019

Luckily, changes are coming for those that want them. BioWare’s Chad Robertson recently mentioned that they are addressing the concerns and that “We’re not fully happy with the game’s loot behavior either.”

Just like any live services game, more content and updates will continue rolling now, until then — Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about how BioWare has handled the game's ongoing evolution? Are you willing to give BioWare time to fix the loot drop issues seemingly plaguing Anthem?

