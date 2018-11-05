Xbox Teases Big ‘PUBG,’ ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ News During X018

We’re just five days away from Microsoft’s X018 event, which promises to be one of the company’s biggest presentations to date. We’re expecting a number of reveals and surprises at this event, including a closer look at Crackdown 3 before its release (fingers crossed), as well as other games.

But today, the Xbox Twitter account has provided us with a hint of what we’ll see at the show. Obviously it’s not a complete list, but it does give us an idea of just how big things will be. You can see the tweet for yourself below, along with a quick teaser video with the countdown of “5 days.”

Tune in to #X018 at 3 PM CT November 10 for:

🐔Big #PUBG news

🏹The Forge expansion for Shadow of the #TombRaider

🧟#StateofDecay2 updates

👀And more exclusive looks//t.co/II5cAODlxn pic.twitter.com/7P0csGpVba — Xbox (@Xbox) November 5, 2018

As you can see, the big headliner for this tweet is “big #PUBG news,” indicating we’ll see something huge lined up for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But what can it be? A new map? A new licensed partner? A possible sequel? More frying pans? Your guess is as good as ours, but fans will definitely want to take notice.

Also discussed is a set of updates for State of Decay 2, possibly indicating seasonal events coming to the game, or a possible expansion that could introduce even bigger threats to the zombie-laden world. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this one as well.

Finally, X018 will be the place where we’ll get a detailed look at the new The Forge expansion for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. We’ve been waiting on this one for awhile since we completed the main game, so it’ll be interesting to see what Square Enix has on hand.

“And more exclusive looks” are also promised. Who knows, maybe we’ll get even more teases on what’s to come from the Mexico City-based presentation.

The show begins at 3 PM CT on November 10, and you can watch it online through Xbox’s social channels. You can learn more about its live broadcast at this link. Be sure to tune in and see what’s next for Xbox!