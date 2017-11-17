Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Stunning New Trailer Shows Off More About The Characters

As the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 draws near exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, many fans of the franchise can’t wait to see the stunning world that the new game promises. To celebrate its impending launch, Monolith and Nintendo have released a brand new trailer, this time with a focus on the characters within.

Overall, the latest video is a massive overview of the game itself. It digs deep into the story, the characters fans can look forward to, combat, the stunning environmentals, and much, much more. For those excited about the next installment, this is the perfect way to celebrate the latest game. Check out the newest trailer below and see for yourself:

There is no denying that the video is absolutely gorgeous with a tragic beginning and hopeful progression. A closer look at the classically styled characters within the game itself gives hopeful players a genuine feel for what’s to come. It also highlights the different weapons in-game, including the difference between drivers and blades. Seeing the various enemies players will face off against, as well as the close relationships between said characters – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 looks like the perfect exploratory adventure for those that enjoy an expansive experience.

The worlds all vary in what they offer – from lush greenery, to landscapes dusted in beautiful purples – even icy terrains. That is just one of many ways that the upcoming game keeps the experience fresh.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 drops exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on December 1st!