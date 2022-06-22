Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reveals DLC With First Details

Nintendo announced today that its upcoming Switch RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, will be getting new content in the form of an Expansion Pass after launch. At this point in time, the third mainline entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles is a little over a month away from releasing. And while the base game will surely be filled with a ton of content for players to dig into, we now know that it won't be the end by any means.

Announced as part of a new Nintendo Direct presentation today that was dedicated entirely to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo broke down what will be coming in this Expansion Pass in the future. In short, Nintendo is planning four waves of add-on content for XC3 over the course of the coming year and a half. The first DLC will arrive alongside the game next month and will add new items and some additional costumes for players to use. The second DLC bundle will then launch before 2022 comes to a close and will add a "challenge battle mode" and a new hero to the game, complete with all-new quests. The third pack will add this same content when it launches early next year.

Broaden the world of #XenobladeChronicles3 with the paid Expansion Pass! From launch through the end of 2023, receive additional content:



► New Heroes

► Challenge Battles

► More quests

► New outfits

► A new story scenario

► And more!



Buy today:https://t.co/FQIfX0muNJ pic.twitter.com/wo4AitQJbm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2022

It's the fourth DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that will likely prove to be the best of the bunch. Set to arrive before the end of 2023, this final add-on will bring a "new original story scenario" to the game. Nintendo hasn't yet provided more info on what this story content will look like, but it seems like the narrative found in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could continue in some capacity with this DLC.

All in all, the Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to retail for $29.99 and can be pre-purchased now. As for the base game, it's set to release next month on July 29th and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Are you interested in any of this DLC that Nintendo has outlined for Xenoblade Chronicles 3? And will you be picking up the game for yourself next month? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.