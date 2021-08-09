Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Report Claims Development Is Nearly Complete

✖

Just a few days back, we heard our first major indication that Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest follow-up to 2017's installment in the JRPG franchise, was potentially in the works for Nintendo Switch. At the time, it wasn't certain if the way in which news of this sequel had leaked was trustworthy or accurate. Now, based on a new report that has come about, it definitely sounds as though Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is on its way.

In a new story from Fanbyte, it has been reported that Monolith Software is currently in the process of working on a third mainline Xenoblade Chronicles game. The title is said to be a sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and will take place much further in the future compared to the last entry. Some characters from the first two games are said to potentially be returning in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as well.

Perhaps the most interesting part about this new report comes in regard to the game's current development progress. According to sources familiar with the project, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is said to be in the final stages of production at Monolith. In fact, the game as a whole was also said to have at one point been planned to have been unveiled earlier in 2021. While those plans clearly changed, an announcement before the end of the year is also said to still be possible.

When it comes to a release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, this is the one major point of contention. This report in question asserts that Nintendo may be holding the title back from launching in the near term for reasons that weren't really specified. Originally, a launch in late 2021 was said to be likely, but the report now claims that a release in the first half of 2022 is more likely.

No matter when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 might be releasing, the fact that the game is seemingly in the works for Nintendo Switch is surely enough to excite many fans. If we do end up hearing more about this project in an official capacity later in the year, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.