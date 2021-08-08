Nintendo Switch Leak Accidentally Reveals Big New Exclusive

✖

An unannounced exclusive from Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite may have just leaked from an unlikely source. Since the pandemic, Nintendo has been quiet on the games front. Not only have its major releases slowed down, but it hasn't revealed much of note either, and this may be because it still has to make good on big missing games with no release dates like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3. Whatever the case, all that's important is that it means Nintendo is accumulating announcements and reveals. And it looks like one of these reveals has been leaked not by any of the usual suspects, but a voice actor who has worked on the series in question in the past and who may soon be getting a phone call from Nintendo PR.

During a recent chat with Din's Meteorite, Jenna Coleman -- who, among other things, voices Melia in Xenoblade Chronicles -- seemingly let spill word of a new game in development. While talking about returning to Xenoblade Chronicles for the recent Definitive Edition and the new epilogue it added, Coleman notes that she thinks another game is in the works before admitting that she's not sure if she's allowed to say that.

As you would expect, many fans of the series have taken this as confirmation that a third game is in development, and while this is a reasonable conclusion, it's not a bulletproof conclusion. For one, Coleman could be mistaken. Two, things could have changed since Coleman learned of the project -- assuming she's not involved -- and they can also change in the future. And lastly, it's possible a new game doesn't refer to a third entry, but a spin-off.

At the moment, we have no clue what Monolith Soft is up to. In 2017, they released Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which was followed up by a story expansion in 2018. Then in 2020, they released the aforementioned Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Suffice to say, if they have been working on a third Xenoblade Chronicles game, it's possible it's been for several years at this point, which in turn suggest it may not very far away from releasing.

Unfortunately, for now, all Xenoblade Chronicles fans have is speculation. Nintendo and Monolith Soft could squash this speculation with an official comment or statement, but typically neither comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is said, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general, click here.