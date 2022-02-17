Nintendo Reveals New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Characters

During last week’s Nintendo Direct, the company pulled back the curtain on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, an exclusive RPG coming to Nintendo Switch in September. When the game arrives, it will feature a new cast of characters, and Nintendo has been steadily dropping information on each of them via the company’s Twitter account. So far, Nintendo has revealed six characters: Noah, Mio, Lanz, Sena, Eunie, and Taion. Noah and Mio have both been positioned as the dual protagonists of the game, and the other four characters seem to make up the rest of their respective parties.

Noah – One of the game’s two protagonists, he is a Keves solider and an “off-seer,” someone that mourns for those that have been killed in battle. Uses a red sword in combat.

Lanz – Noah's childhood friend and also a Keves soldier. He has a sword that can double as a shield.

Eunie – Another longtime friend of Noah and Lanz, she is also a Keves soldier, specializing in healing. Her weapon is called a Gunrod, and it's shaped like a cane.



Mio – The other protagonist is a solider of Agnus, and also an off-seer. Her speed helps her evade incoming attacks. Uses weapons shaped like rings.



Sena – Small in stature, Sena is much tougher than she looks. She wields a giant hammer in service to Agnus.



Taion– A brilliant tactician on the battlefield, Taion is another Agnus soldier that fights beside Mio and Sena. His weapons look like they're made of paper.



The initial trailer has provided some early hints at the dynamic between Noah and Mio, and what kind of relationship will form, given the war between Keves and Agnus. Developer Monolith Soft seems to be creating a world that rivals what we’ve seen so far from the series, but there’s a lot we don’t know much about, including how the game will tie-in with the first two Xenoblade games. With Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releasing later this year, hopefully Nintendo will give fans a lot more information over the coming months!

What do you think of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 thus far?Are you excited to check out the game? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!