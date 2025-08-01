New Xenoblade Chronicles Game for Nintendo Switch 2 Potentially Leaked

A new Xenoblade Chronicles game for Nintendo Switch 2, possibly Xenoblade Chronicles 4, may have been leaked. There are two different points of interest for fans of the action RPG series that got its start in 2010 on the Nintendo Wii. The first involves a well-known Chinese leaker on Weibo who appears to be teasing a new Xenoblade Chronicles game on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Using Chinese social media website Weibo, the leaker posted “This goodbye is not the end,” accompanied by an image of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Considering the user’s history as a leaker, there are two ways to take this. It is possible this is a hint at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version. Right now, the 2022 Nintendo Switch game is playable on the new Nintendo console, but only via backward compatibility. That is one way to interpret this cryptic post. The other is that this is a tease at a new Xenoblade Chronicles game specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether this be Xenoblade Chronicles 4 or not, hard to say.

In addition to this, the series composer Manami Kiyota, recently took to social media platform X to share that she is working on a new project. Now, she has credits beyond the Xenoblade Chronicles, but this has been her main gig over the last decade or so. To this end, she has been the composer of each and every Xenoblade Chronicles game.

If she is doing new work, then that would rule out this mystery Nintendo Switch 2 game being a port of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. What it would suggest is this is Xenoblade Chronicles 4 or some other new entry.

Of course, this is all speculative. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it accurate, it subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, neither developer Monolith Software nor publisher Nintendo have been drawn out for comment. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.