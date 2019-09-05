Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Announced For Nintendo Switch

Today, Nintendo capped its 40-minute, announcement-packed Direct with a special announcement for Xenoblade Chronicles fans. More specifically, at the end of the presentation, Nintendo and developer Monolith Software announced Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, a remake of 2012 Wii title of the same name for Nintendo Switch. To accompany the announcement, the re-releases’ first ever trailer was revealed, which in turn revealed the game will hit sometime in 2020.

“Discover expansive environments and deep character customization options as you delve into an epic conflict between the Homs (humans) and Mechons (robots). Explore the game’s unique upgrade system, battle system, and relationship-building system as you fight to change the future with trusty allies and the ancient Monado blade,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game.”

As you would expect, fans of the cult-hit series were ecstatic to hear the news, and also see Nintendo express its commitment to the series by giving it the finishing spot in the Direct.

Xenoblade Chronicles Wii comparison with Definitive Edition Switch. Clean! pic.twitter.com/VguF9pYmxY — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) September 4, 2019

YOOOO IT CAN’T BE… IS THIS…. THE BIONIS’ SHOULDER? THE AREA THEY SCRAPPED IN THE ORIGINAL GAME!!!! NO FKING WAY I SWEAR TO GOD#XenobladeChronicles pic.twitter.com/oep1Mc0W2K — K a т IS REALLY FEELING IT (@Velisavljevicka) September 4, 2019

It’s been just over 10 years since Xenoblade Chronicles first released in Japan. In that time it went from so niche that Nintendo of America took 3 years to localize it to being such a big deal that its remake was the “one last thing” in a Direct. Best damn timeline. — Brian (@_Luxin) September 4, 2019

WE ARE FINALLY GETTING REYN HD

THANK YOU

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS#NintendoDirect #XenobladeChronicles pic.twitter.com/51DXMv4xCi — Krizeros (Commissions Open!) (@futurexhope) September 4, 2019

I THINK I EXPELLED MY ENTIRE TESTICLES AT XENOBLADE CHRONICLES DEFINITIVE EDITION — Clemps 🍑 (@MrClemps) September 4, 2019

I’m gonna buy Xenoblade Chronicles for a third time and you can’t stop me, sorry — RISING IMPACT!!! (@rhiwion) September 4, 2019

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a more specific release date beyond 2020. However, if the definitive edition was releasing early next year, we probably would have got a release date or at least a narrowed release window, suggesting this may come in the second half of 2020.