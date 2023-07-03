xQc Says He Would "Accept a Fight" With Rubius After Recent Callout

The world of boxing has taken a massive dip into influencer-based bouts over the last few years. Of course, no content creator is fighting for major belts any time soon, but it's impossible to deny that they are bringing in massive amounts of money. One of these events is the yearly La Velada del Año. That event just held its third iteration where it broke Twitch viewership records with 3.4 million viewers at its peak. However, some of the biggest news from the event was that Rubius is once again calling out xQc for a future fight, saying that the Kick streamer has been dodging offers on Discord for some time. Now, xQc has responded to both the callout and the allegation that he's been running scared.

The recent stream was first spotted by Dexerto. There, xQc directly responded to Rubius by saying, "I don't want either of us to get too injured. I will accept a fight that is a little bit out of the norm, especially so we don't get too much physical damage. But, I will fight him though!" It's not clear exactly what he means, but xQc did quickly say that he'd participate in a "normal" fight. Most likely, that means using headgear or something like that, but it sounds like the two might actually fight, though they have agreed to do it before backing out.

As far as the alleged Discord dodging, xQc said, "What Discord? I don't think I ever had him on Discord. I've never spoken to him on Discord. Guys, there isn't anything." He then goes through his messages and seems to not have anything from Rubius. That said, this part of the response was mostly xQc trying to save face, the actual fight acceptance is the thing worth paying attention to.

It'll be interesting to see if the bout actually happens. As mentioned, these two have agreed to fight before with nothing actually happening. What is for sure is that a fight would make a ton of money, especially if it's able to drum up as much interest as what we saw a La Velada del Año 3.