xQc Spends Thousands Seeking Ultra Rare LotR Magic Card

An ultra-rare Magic: The Gathering card based on the Lord of the Rings is commanding a lot of attention at the moment. The card in question comes from the Tales of Middle-earth expansion, and is based on the One Ring. The card is commanding a pretty penny, and a lot of people are willing to part with a lot of money to get it. One of those people is streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who has spent more than $9,000 on collector's boxes attempting to get the card. Thus far, he's been unsuccessful, but it says a lot about the hype surrounding the card right now.

For those unfamiliar with the One Ring card, literally only one has been produced by Wizards of the Coast, making it highly sought after. xQc is one of many people trying to find "the precious," and there have been bounties placed on the card in the seven-figure range. Should the card actually sell for $1 to $2 million, that would make it the highest number a Magic card has ever sold for. It will be interesting to see whether xQc manages to obtain the card, or who else ends up with it. One way or another, Wizards of the Coast has come up with a pretty ingenious way of promoting the expansion!

The One Ring is the catalyst for all of the events in the Lord of the Rings books and films, so it makes sense that it was chosen for this type of card. Magic: The Gathering has featured a number of crossover expansions like this one over the years, but it's easy to see why Wizards of the Coast went all out for Tales of Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings has maintained a dedicated and passionate following since The Fellowship of the Ring released all the way back in 1954! Hopefully whoever does end up with the card will be the type that truly has a passion for the series.

Have you checked out the Tales of Middle-Earth expansion? What do you think of the One Ring card? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]