Godzilla Comes to Magic: The Gathering

Godzilla, the King of Monsters comes to Magic: The Gathering in the collectible card game’s newest expansion set, Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths. Wizards of the Coast, in collaboration with Toho, today announced that monsters from the Godzilla franchise are coming to Magic: The Gathering. The Godzilla Series Monster cards are a special feature in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and will also be available in the Magic: The Gathering Arena digital iteration of the game. Each Godzilla Monster Series card features a monster from the Godzilla franchise pantheon as a Magic card from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. There will be a total of 16 Godzilla Series Monster cards available in English, and three more available exclusively in Japanese.

Fans can get Godzilla, King of the Monsters (while supplies last) by purchasing a draft booster pack display through a Wizards Play Network store. Each sealed draft booster pack display will contain a random Godzilla Series Monster card. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth Collector Boosters will also include two random Godzilla Series Monster cards. The Godzilla Series Monster cards will not appear in draft booster packs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Godzilla Series Monster cards will appear in Magic: The Gathering Arena as card styles. Players will receive the card styles as a special bonus when purchasing Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth bundles of six or more booster packs via the Magic: The Gathering Arena storefront.

This isn’t the first time that familiar characters have appeared on Magic: The Gathering cards. Wizards of the Coast has previously produced cards representing characters from other Hasbro properties, including Transformers and My Little Pony. In those cases, the cards were silver-bordered, making them unplayable in sanctioned events. With Ikoria, Godzilla and the other Toho monsters may make appearances in high-level organized play.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is the spring 2020 Magic: The Gathering expansion. The set will bring players to a brand new plane in the Magic: The Gathering multiverse. Ikoria is full of incredible monsters and the humans that bond with them. The set introduces players to Lukka, a proud member of the Coppercoats, the military unit that protects the city of Drannith from Ikoria’s savage monsters. Lukka’s world is forever changed when he forms a mystical connection with a ferocious, winged cat. Such bonds are treasonous in Drannith, forcing Lukka to flee from the very home he was sworn to protect. Now an outcast monster “bonder,” Lukka must survive the wilds of Ikoria with the help of planeswalker Vivien Reid.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths releases April 16th on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online. The set will see a full retail store worldwide release on May 15th.