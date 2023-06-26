Yakuza GOG Bundle Removes Developers From End Credits

Recently, the entire Kiryu saga in Yakuza has been made available in a bundle on the GOG store. That means players can get everything from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life in one cheap collection. One of the big draws of it being on GOG is that it means the series is available free of DRM, something many PC players have been asking for. However, a user on Reddit has discovered that the removal of DRM isn't the only change made to the collection. It seems that several developers have been removed from the end-game credits in all seven games in the Kiryu saga.

First spotted by GameRant, the Reddit thread from Timo653 was posted to the yakuzagmaes subreddit. There, they explain several staff members from those past games, including notable names like former series director Toshihiro Nagoshi and former series producer Daisuke Sato. On top of that, Lab 42, the team that helped with the PC ports of Yakuza 0 and Kiwami 1, along with QLOC, who did ports for Kiwami 2 to Yakuza 6, have been left off the credits of their respective games.

At the time of writing, neither GOG nor Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios has made an official statement about the changes, but we have seen things like this happen in the past. Usually, it takes the form of developers being left off the credits who left development in the middle of a game, but it's definitely been happening more and more lately. It is worth noting that Lab42 is in the comments on the Reddit thread, so they're at least aware and may take the issue up with RGG Studios at some point. Either way, it's not a great look to remove anyone from the credits, let alone someone like Nagoshi who was the face of the development team before he left to form his own studio with NetEase in 2021.

Hopefully, this is something that RGG and GOG can get fixed sooner rather than later. After all, this is a great way to play the series since you have almost everything in one place. With two new games on the horizon that both feature Kiryu, fans are going to want to jump in and make sure they're completely up to date.