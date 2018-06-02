This ‘Yakuza’ Goro Majima Cosplay Is Beyond Perfection

Hi, yes, hello. My name is Liana and I am disgustingly obsessed with the Yakuza franchise. Ever since it made its debut back in 2005 (2006 for NA) on the PlayStation 2, my heart has been tied to the characters that made up this beat ’em up series since day one. My obsession with the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu aside – there are tons of other memorable names in this franchise one of which being Goro Majima. Now thanks to the power of cosplay, we have this iconic badass IRL and … wow, swoon.

Known as “The Mad Dog of Shimano,” Majima is the sworn brother of Taiga Saejima and is known for his loyalty and sense of responsibility. As for who brought this character to life, meet Enyen – a Taiwanese cosplayer currently reigning supreme in my town: Chicago. From this disinterested expression seen below, to those iconic fashion choices, Enyen has absolutely done this character justice!

But that’s not all – JUST LOOK AT THIS:

But wait! There’s more! In the above Instagram post, hit that right arrow – that will take you to several more images – one of which with that instantly recognizable smirk! Just can’t, it’s too good!And what about their Fem-version of Majima:

Major swoonage inbound:

How is it possible for one person to be so gosh darn amazing?! But seriously, he is incredible! Both looks are so spot on and absolutely breathe life into a character that has been a staple in this series for so long! Please, please, please support this cosplayer! You can find him over on Instagram right here.

One more for the road: