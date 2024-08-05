New Yakuza Game Teased in Trademark

A new game in Sega’s beloved Yakuza (or Like a Dragon) series seems to have been teased in a recent trademark filing. Over the past few months, Like a Dragon franchise developer RGG Studio has been teasing that it will soon announce its next game. Although this title will again be part of the Like a Dragon series, those at RGG Studio have said that fans will be “surprised” by what the game is. Now, ahead of this forthcoming reveal, it seems that we may know what the next Like a Dragon game will be called.

Recently, Sega filed a new trademark in Japan for a project titled “Yakuza Wars”. The full nature of this game hasn’t been provided in the description of the trademark, but it seems clear that this is likely the next entry in the Like a Dragon series. Curiously, though, the trademark doesn’t contain the name “Like a Dragon” which has been what RGG Studio has called all recent installments in the franchise. While the series was previously dubbed “Yakuza” for those in the west, RGG Studio dropped this naming convention in favor of “Like a Dragon”, which is what it has always been called in Japan, following the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

While details are still sparse on Yakuza Wars, we likely won’t have to wait much longer to learn more. RGG Studio has previously said that it will unveil its next project this coming month at Tokyo Game Show 2024. This event is set to last from September 26th until September 29th and will contain updates on numerous games from Japanese developers and publishers. A little more than a month after TGS, a live-action TV adaptation of the series called Like a Dragon: Yakuza will also be coming to Prime Video on October 24th.

How do you feel about this potential title for the next game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series? And do you think that this trademark name suggests that the game could be very different from other entries?