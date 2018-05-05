Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles for Nintendo Switch Dated

Studio Prideful Sloth – a team comprised of former Activision and Rocksteady developers — has announced that it open-world adventure game, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on May 17th at a price-point of $29.99 USD.

In addition to a digital release, Prideful Sloth has also announced that come June 12th, the game will release at retail for the Switch, where it will cost $10 more at $39.99 USD.

The Nintendo Switch version will notably come packing an exclusive photo mode that will help players capture the game’s numerous precious moments. Given that one of the main allures of Yonder is its beautiful worlds and scenery, this is a pretty substantial content addition for Switch owners. I know I would have personally used a photo mode to death when I played it last year. On a scale of 1-10, Yonder‘s cuteness levels are often a 47.

For those that don’t know: Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles first arrived on the scene last July, when it released for PlayStation 4 and PC.

An adventure game set in an open-world full of distinct environments, Yonder is played from a third-person perspective, and is a great pick-up if you’re looking for a more relaxing gameplay experience.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is a relaxing open-world adventure game set across a beautiful, vibrant island that it out now for you to explore!

Yonder is set on the massive island of Gemea, a lush frontier with eight distinct environments ranging from sunny tropical beaches to frigid snow-capped summits. Each location has its own flora and fauna, along with changing seasons and a day-night cycle. Gemea, once a paradise, still maintains the appearance of one, yet an evil murk has enshrouded the land and its people in despair.

By contributing to the island through talents like farming, crafting, cooking, fishing and brewing, relationships can be built with the locals, who offer everything from resources to a new farm as rewards.

At the heart of Yonder, is a game that delivers a sense of discovery, wrapped in a familiar yet unique adventure.