Yooka-Laylee Isn’t Too Far Off For The Nintendo Switch

A few months ago, the team at Playtonic launched its classic inspired platforming game Yooka-Laylee to a heavy amount of appreciation from fans of that sort of game – but some Nintendo Switch players have been wondering when they will get a turn.

Fortunately, the team has provided an update on Twitter, showing the game up and running on the system. The company noted, "Something for the weekend, Nintendo Switch fans? The team continues to work hard and we hope to have more news soon! Thanks for your support".

The game doesn't have a date yet for the platform, but considering it's nearing completion, we should expect it maybe sometime this fall.

Better still, a lot of the game's changes, which were laid out in a recent patch, should automatically be included in the game when it launches. It includes the following:

Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds

Improved speed when scrolling through Totals Menu

New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide

Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges

Minecart control and hitbox improvements, plus new visual effects

Improved flying controls

Whether it can retain all the features of the previous releases has yet to be seen, but we have full faith that Playtonic will make it just as much fun.

Yooka-Laylee is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.