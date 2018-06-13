Yoshi For Nintendo Switch Delayed to 2019

Nintendo have gone and done the Yosh dirty, delaying his Nintendo Switch game from its general 2018 release window to an equally general 2019 window.

The Yoshi game that still has a “working title,” was first unveiled last E3, but was notably absent from this one, leading many fans to speculate that it was going to be pushed to next year. And they were right.

Word of its delay comes way of the game’s official Nintendo eShop listing, and has since been confirmed by Nintendo itself.

Nintendo hasn’t provided any reason why it has delayed the Yoshi adventure, but presumably it’s simply because the game isn’t going to be ready. Whether the 2018 release window was always ambitious, or whether development of the game has run into some unforeseen issues, isn’t clear.

The delay doesn’t come as a surprise though. We didn’t hear or see anything about the game since its reveal, and then once it was absent of Nintendo’s E3 presentation on Tuesday, it was obvious the game was going to get with the delay hammer. That doesn’t mean Nintendo couldn’t have showed the game off, but the company said it wanted to focus on games releasing this year and early 2018 for this E3.

What we do know, is if you’re a big Yosh fan — and you have no excuse not to be — you’ll have to wait until next year to get your hands on his adorable dedicated game.

You can read more about the action-platformer below:

Lead Yoshi on a brand new adventure that will turn everything you’ve come to expect from side-scrolling games upside down! Explore a great, big world decorated like a miniature diorama in a new art style for the franchise, where each side-scrolling stage has the traditional front side as well as a flip side with different views and surprises. Look for items throughout the stage as Yoshi makes his way to the goal. You can even join up with a friend!

Features: