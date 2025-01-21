Pokemon Labyrinth GITD Board Game Lightning Deal Is On

The original Pokemon Labyrinth board game is loads of fun, not to mention super cheap at only $19.84 (34% off) here on Amazon at the time of writing. However, you won’t be able to catch a damn thing if you play it in a dark room. That’s where the new glow-in-the-dark edition comes in. You can order a copy here on Amazon now for $19.94 (34% off) as part of a Lightning Deal that will expire when 100% claimed. It launched this past October 15th, and the current price is the lowest offered to date. Details about the game can be found below.

The original Labyrinth board game from Ravensburger launched in 1986, and it involves players attempting to collect their treasure from an ever-shifting maze before the other players. On their turn, players can shift the maze to either create a path for them, or to block routes of other players. Because the maze is always changing, the game has a high replayability factor. Over the years, a number of themed versions of the game have been released, but the Pokemon version of Labyrinth, you’ll play as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, or Charmander in an attempt to capture Starter Pokemon like Snorlax, Gengar, Eevee while blocking your opponents. The one that catches the most Pokemon wins, and this time they can’t hide in the dark!

The official description of Pokemon Labyrinth reads: “Some of the most famous Pokemon have been hiding in this crazy maze. With the popular Pokemon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, players have to move the paths so skillfully in this simple strategy game that they can collect other Pokemon. At the end of the day, if you catch the most Pokemon in this board game, you win! Be the first to find all your characters by shifting the walls of the labyrinth to create a clear path. Players take turn to search the Labyrinth for their characters by carefully moving through the constantly changing maze. The character cards are divided between the players, without revealing them to the other players. The maze cards are randomly placed on the playing board and the first player uses the extra card to start moving the first wall. It is up to you to strategically move the walls so you can collect your Pokemon whilst blocking the path for the other players. This game is full of magical and addictive family fun.”