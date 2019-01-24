YouTube’s Markiplier Talks ‘The Next Big Game’ With Larry King

There's no question that Markiplier is one of the biggest YouTube talents out there, having attracted millions of subscribers with his gameplay videos and other fun antics. But he recently had a lot to say during a stop on Larry King Now, in which the host asked him a number of questions related to the gaming industry.

Perhaps the biggest one, however, was addressed in the video above, in which Larry asked him about what the next big video game will be that will sweep the market. To which Markiplier had a surprising answer.

"I hope it's Doom Eternal," he said, referring to the Bethesda sequel that was revealed at the company's QuakeCon event last year with a trailblazing gameplay trailer. "I'm really looking forward to that one."

King then asked what makes it exciting, to which Markiplier answered, "I don't know, you're literally fighting demons; and blowing up monsters. Seems pretty fun."

To which King followed up by asking Markiplier what the greatest game he ever played is. He responded, "That would be a game called Homeworld, it's about space, it's about space exploration and building a colony in space. Played it way back in...when I was like 12 or 14 or whatever."

King then asked about "how much gaming is going on," and Markiplier quickly noted, "More than anybody knows. Gaming is a bigger industry than movies, TV, gaming's huge."

You can watch the full clip above, as well as the bonus clip below, where Markiplier asks a number of viewer-related questions.

Oh, and side note, the official Doom Twitter channel got a kick out of Larry King actually saying Doom Eternal, as you can see in the tweet below.

thank you, @markiplier, for the kind words, but mostly for getting Larry King to say "DOOM Eternal." ❤️ //t.co/dbDt7D42ec — DOOM (@DOOM) January 24, 2019

Doom Eternal doesn't have a release date yet, but it'll be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

