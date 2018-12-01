YouTuber Jake Paul Accused of Stealing ‘Fortnite’ Content From Another Streamer

YouTuber Jake Paul and his brother always seem to be embroiled in some form of controversy and this time, that controversy is alleged theft. The problem of big names stealing from smaller content creators is nothing new, but it’s a shame every time in happens. In this case, a smaller Fortnite streamer is saying the elder Paul brother ripped off his gig.

According to ‘ThatDenverGuy’, the YouTube star took his footage and used it for his The Girlfriend Fortnite Distractions Challenge Part 2 video. Then, according to the smaller streamer, Paul himself tried to copy right claim ‘ThatDenverGuy’ after he went public with the stolen footage.

It was pretty hard to dispute and we’re not quite sure why Paul would even try. In the footage, you can clearly see in the top left corner where the player’s info is that ‘ThatDenverGuy’ is clearly evident.

When Jake Paul steals your content and puts it in his video so you pull up the content he stole on your stream and then your stream gets copyright claimed by him for looking at your own content that he stole 👌👌👌🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eOzZwXqF8I — thatdenverguy (@thatdenverguytv) November 18, 2018

Fellow Twitter users were quick to defend ‘ThatDenverGuy’, offering him advice and urging him to retaliate. The problem of these bigger name influencers is that content does get stolen all of the time, but because they are from lesser known figures, it would take someone really keen-eyed to spot. Luckily in this case, the proof is in the username but that’s not always how this story plays out.

So far, it doesn’t look like Jake Paul has publicly acknowledged the footage debacle, but with the growing support and the attempt at copyright claim going viral, it sounds like it will only be a matter of time.

