Y’s Origin Confirmed For Xbox One, Coming Next Month

If you're a role-playing fan, or you just can't help but play some of the better JRPGs on the market, then chances are you may have come across the Y's saga. It's come a long way since its Turbo-Grafx 16 days, and most people can't get enough of the classic Y's Origin.

But if you haven't checked it out yet – or you've just been waiting for its arrival on the Xbox One – you're in luck. The development team at DotEmu has announced that Y's Origin will be making its way to the Xbox One console, arriving on April 11.

The game will feature all of its original content, so if you've played it before, you won't have to worry about any significant battles missing from your life. But it'll also be stacked with two exclusive modes.

The first is a Speedrun Mode, in which you'll compete with others on Xbox Live to see who can get through the game the fastest. So if you're in the mood to hurry along, this mode might be for you.

The second mode is a Blood Mode, in which you can actually select just how much of the red stuff spills out of your foes when you strike them. You can stick with more traditional settings, or let it fly out of everyone like they're some sort of sprinkler. The choice is yours.

The trailer above really sets the mood of just what kind of encounters you'll run into throughout the game, so be sure to check it out.

For those of you that are unfamiliar with Y's Origin, here's a breakdown straight from the developer:

"In Ys Origin, it is 700 years before the events of Ys I & II, and the land of Ys was on the brink of destruction. Demons came in droves and forced the twin Goddesses who ruled the land to whisk their subjects away from the surface, into the safe embrace of the clouds. The demons were persistent, however, erecting a massive tower in pursuit. The battle that raged upon the ground had begun ascending for a second round up above."

It's not often you see a JRPG get released for Xbox One, so don't miss this party, fans!