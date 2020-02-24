10 Yu-Gi-Oh! Decks That Were Popular During Team YCS Las Vegas

Day 2 of the Team YCS Yu-Gi-Oh! event in Las Vegas is winding down now with only a few of the 490 starting teams remaining in the competition. As teams registered their decks before the start of the matches to show what they’d be playing with, some clear power-picks that are strong in the current meta showed up often. With Day 2 whittling the teams down to just the top 16 groups, we’re able to see a more accurate spread of which decks did the best and how many people preferred to use them.

The 3v3 format of the Team YCS events means each team consists of three players who can each use their own deck – they don’t have to use the same decks as their teammates. This means there could be a possible number of 48 different decks, but as those in-tune with the competitive scene might expect, that wasn’t the case in Las Vegas with Spyral and Shaddoll decks showing up the most often in the top games.

Konami’s count of the decks used in Day 2 by the 16 remaining teams showed Spyral to be the clear frontrunner in terms of how frequently it was used. There were 18 players in Day 2 using the Spyral decks, five using the Scrap Spyral variant. Behind that was the Invoked Shaddoll deck with seven players using them followed by seven others who used Lost World Dinosaur decks. Other popular decks included Salamangreat, Dragon Link, Lunalight, Altergeist, Subterror, Infernoid, and Block Dragon Burning Abyss.

Despite Spyral decks being the most popular at the start of Day 2, not many of the players using them made it through to the final stages of the event when the top four pairings were announced. Only two of the final 12 players used the Spyral decks with the rest of the players spreading their picks out between the Invoked Shaddoll, Block Dragon Burning Abyss, Lost World Dinosaur, Infernoid, Lunalight, Salamangreat, and Altergeist decks. Lost World Dinosaur was the most popular in the top four pairings but only just barely with three different players using those cards.

This Team YCS event in Las Vegas is the second major team-based tournament following the first that took place in March 2019. The 3v3 format sees teams of three facing off against players opposite them in individual best-of-three matches. Once one player has won two out of three of their games, they earn their team a point. A team scores a Team Match point when two out of their three players win their best-of-threes.

Day 2 of the Team YCS event is the final day of the tournament, so expect to se the winning teams and their decks announced soon.