New Yu-Gi-Oh Game Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist first launched on the Nintendo Switch back in April. At the time, Konami didn’t announce any additional platforms, but now it has revealed the game is coming to three additional platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the game will grace these three platforms, but it sounds like it will be sometime in 2020. The announcement was shared by Konami at Jump Festa 2020, but it was not accompanied with a new trailer of the game.

What Konami did reveal is that it’s bringing new free content to the Nintendo Switch version of the game in a substantial update. This update will drop sometime next year and will add a slew of new cards that will bring the game’s total amount of cards over 10,000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist is available for the Nintendo Switch. Beyond the aforementioned platforms, there’s been no word of any additional platforms.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Below, you can read further about the game, courtesy of Konami:

“Experience over 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history with Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution on Nintendo Switch,” reads an official pitch of the game from Konami. “Build your Deck from over 9,000 cards and take on the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. Relive the stories from the original animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up when it comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in the near-future?

Thanks, Gematsu.