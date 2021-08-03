The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Fan Creates "Google Maps" for Hyrule

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch offers a massive take on the land of Hyrule, with a number of impressive locations to explore. For those that would like to revisit some of these areas without popping in the cartridge, Nassim's Software has created a website (which can be found right here) that allows visitors to use an interactive map inspired by Google Maps' Street View. Clicking on various locations on a map of Hyrule brings up a 360-degree view of that location in the game! This includes notable areas like Hyrule Field, Dueling Peak Stable, Eldin Canyon, and much more.

In a video detailing the website's creation (which can be found at the top of this page), Nassim says that they originally wanted to make a game where players could roam through different maps from different video games. However, they ended up deciding to go in a different direction, as those would be considered protected assets, and might receive a takedown notice from publishers as a result. Instead, Nassim elected to make this project, as they presumed that "using screenshots of games wouldn't cause copyright problems."

The website is an impressive achievement! It's certainly a cool way for fans to revisit areas of Hyrule. It would be impossible to include every location on the map, but Nassim has included an option where users can suggest new areas that haven't been included.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside Nintendo Switch in 2017, and has quickly become one of the most beloved entries in the Zelda franchise. A sequel to the game is currently in the works, but very little information has been revealed, thus far. The game will include areas in the skies above Hyrule, which could give it some connection with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. It's all speculation at this point, but hopefully Nintendo will reveal more information about the game in the near future. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Breath of the Wild right here.

[H/T: Game Rant]