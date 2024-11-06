The Legend of Zelda Movie Gets Broad Release Window From Nintendo

Nintendo has committed to a release window, albeit a very broad one, for its live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. In late 2023, Nintendo announced that it had partnered with Sony to develop a film adaptation of Zelda, which has long been one of its biggest franchises. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball was chosen to helm the project, but since its announcement, there has been virtually no additional news on its status. Now, Nintendo has at the very least revealed a release window for the Zelda movie, and it suggests that work on the film should begin kicking into high gear soon.

Mentioned in Nintendo’s latest financial report, the company briefly touched on its upcoming slate of movies. The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie was mentioned in this document with its previously announced launch window of 2026. As for the Legend of Zelda movie, Nintendo has currently given it a release of “202X”. Obviously, this isn’t a specific release window, but it does reveal that the film will drop at some point between 2025 and 2029. Given that there previously wasn’t a release window of any sort, this is some slight new information to go off of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Nintendo’s Zelda movie is truly going to release in the next five years, though, it would seem that work on the picture would have to start taking shape quickly. Outside of Wes Ball being attached to direct the film, there is nothing else substantial with the project that has happened yet. As a result, Nintendo and Sony will likely use 2025 as a time to solidify the movie’s script and perhaps begin the casting process. This could then lead to filming in 2026 or 2027 if all goes well.

Outside of these slim details, though, there is nothing that has been shared about the Zelda movie’s story and what it will center around. Given how different each Zelda video game is from one another in terms of its narrative, there’s a chance that one game in particular could be chosen as the basis for the film adaptation. Then again, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo could look to tell a wholly original story in the Zelda universe with this movie. Time will only tell what happens, but it seems like we could start to learn more about the mysterious project in the coming months.