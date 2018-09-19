Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS Review — A Fresh Coat of Paint

Out of all the games that we wanted Konami to remaster, Zone of the Enders wasn’t exactly at the top of the list. Not that the games were bad or anything, but we previously saw the release of the Zone of the Enders HD Collection for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, so it’s not like we were in a rush to see it on a new platform.

Nevertheless, Konami decided to give it a go anyway, but with a twist. Along with a remastered version of The 2nd Runner from its release on PS3 fifteen years ago, this MARS Edition also comes with virtual reality support, so you can sit inside the cockpit and feel the action for yourself. Surprisingly enough, it’s an effective idea, even if it’s not necessarily for everyone.

The game is all about taking on enemy robots and humans in mech suits, utilizing a special suit with abilities that unlock over the course of your adventure. This includes grabbing objects that can be thrown or used for extra shielding, as well as unleashing homing lasers (ideal for wiping out groups of smaller enemies in a few shots), a fiery blow that can blast some droids to smithereens; and more.

Virtual Reality Offers a New Dimension

The combat itself runs pretty smoothly, as you can chain together combos against foes while also preparing for defensive techniques, like blocking incoming moves and striking back accordingly. However, the general movement for the game hasn’t aged well. It’s too herky-jerky for its own good, since the camera automatically rotates to whatever direction the robot is facing. As a result, you’ll constantly need to re-adjust, even if you already have your route figured out.

At least the general goofiness of the game remains intact, thanks to the work of Hideo Kojima. There are a number of missions to keep you pretty involved here, from taking on a rogue enemy inspired by Gradius (“Ripple effect!”) to helping out a hapless mech who yells when you swing him around like a baseball bat (“Stop it!”). It’s these moments that give the game a bit more traction than expected.

But here, the real draw with MARS is the VR. While I’m not a general fan of it, those of you that own a PlayStation VR will get quite a kick out of it, taking on scenarios from a first-person perspective. It’s a fresh approach that would work wonders with other franchises as well — imagine how nuts a first-person Castlevania or Gradius might be. (Maybe not up to the classics, but still, it’s something new from Konami.)

A Good Presentation, But It Shows Its Age

Just a word of warning, though — take breaks if you’re playing in VR. The non-stop action can take its toll on you if you play for longer than a half hour, and it may be too much for some to bear. Take it slow, and enjoy what it has to offer in short bursts.

Other than that, Zone of the Enders doesn’t hold too many surprises. The gameplay, again, is off and on; and there really aren’t too many extras to speak of. Nevertheless, it’ll please those looking for some suitable mech action, or just in the mood to dominate in a mech suit.

As for the presentation, it’s not bad. Not that Konami and Cygames raise the bar with the game’s visuals, but, still, not bad. The animations are sharp; the backgrounds look better than ever; and the game as a whole runs at a buttery smooth frame rate. The music is a blast to listen to; and the sound effects are rock solid. That said, the dialogue could be better, as there are times it’s a little too cornball. But, then again, this game came from another era, so we’ll forgive it.

Still a Classic To Some, and Not a Bad Price

How much you get into Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS really depends on if you enjoyed the original game. If the gameplay annoyed you then, it’ll likely do so here as well, as little has changed on that front. However, if you were thrilled by the action before, you’ll jump right back in without missing a beat; and the VR is a nice touch. Plus, the $30 price tag isn’t asking too much, especially considering some of the fun included here.

And, hey, if you buy it, it’ll give Konami the idea that remasters with VR support could go a long way. C’mon, let’s make that Metal Gear HD Collection happen!

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5

