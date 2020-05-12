Funko Fans Will Love These Batman Funkoverse Zoom Backgrounds

Our lives have been changed in a lot of ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many are asked to stay in their homes and practice social distancing. As a result, video conferencing has become more popular than ever, allowing friends, family, and coworkers to see each other without leaving their homes. If you've been searching for a snazzy virtual background for your next video call, Funko has you covered in a pretty epic way. The company's Funko Games account recently released two Batman-themed virtual backgrounds, which are modeled off of art from the Funkoverse DC board game set.

It's week 2 of our #Funkoverse video chat virtual backgrounds. This week features the #CapedCrusader himself, #Batman Download and use in your next family or work conference call to add some action to the conversation!#Boardgames #Tabletop #FunkoGames #DC #DCComics pic.twitter.com/GMbsNrC1CI — Funko Games (@FunkoGames) April 25, 2020

The two pieces of art, which you can check out above, feature Batman and Harley Quinn leaping off of rooftops in Gotham City, as well as Catwoman and Robin in an alley.

The Batman version of Funkoverse was first teased in July of last year, before being released in November. The game features multiple other iterations from some of Funko's most popular fandoms, including Harry Potter, The Golden Girls, and Rick and Morty.

"It’s thrilling to finally share with fans the debut of Funkoverse, the first pop culture-infused board game from Funko Games," Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said as part of the press release last year. "The games division underscores our commitment in creating the most innovative and relevant products out on the marketplace. Our employees take great pride in continually discovering new ways to reach the fan in everyone."

ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar reviewed Funkoverse DC last November, arguing that the game is "fun and addicting".

"Funkoverse gives players flexibility and that patented Funko charm while offering fun mechanics that any fan, regardless of experience, can enjoy," his review reads in part. "For those who are looking for something more on the expert side of complexity, this likely won't meet that bar, but if you're going to invest in a game that will appeal to just about anyone, you can't go wrong with Funkoverse DC."

What do you think of these Funkoverse-themed virtual backgrounds? Will you be using them for your next video conference? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.