Official Peeps Crocs Are About to Drop

Earlier this month, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that they would be partnering with Crocs on a line of finger lickin' good footwear. That collection is set to launch at some point this spring. Of course, when it comes to the spring, you might not think about Chicken buckets as much as Easter baskets - especially baskets filled with marshmallow Peeps. Crocs has you covered there as well.

Indeed, Crocs has partnered with Peeps for a line of special edition clogs adorned with Jibbits chick charms that look big enough to be 1:1 scale with actual Peeps. It's a bold look for sure, but the yellow, pink, and blue springtime colors are actually quite nice. If you want to get a pair, the good news is that you won't have to wait long...

Crocs has revealed that their Peeps line will launch on March 3rd, which is tomorrow if you're reading this hot off the press. Unfortunately, they haven't revealed exactly when they'll be available so, serious Crocs / Peeps fans will want to check the the main Crocs page and / or the Crocs JIBBITZ page from midnight EST on. Crocs also appears to have links for the individual shoes up, but they weren't active at the time of writing:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.