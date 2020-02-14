Crocs Debuts KFC-Themed Shoes That Smell Like Fried Chicken

From its bizarre origin story to its ever-evolving slate of Colonel Sanders actors, Kentucky Fried Chicken has a fast food brand unlike any other. The company is best known for its eleven herbs and spices and its finger-licking good quality -- which it is now expected to bring into the fashion game. (Yes, really.) On Wednesday, the company officially announced that it would be partnering with Crocs to create a line of shoes inspired by their signature bucket of chicken. The shoes, which are being called "licensed proprietary footwear", were unveiled with a stylish teaser, which you can check out below.

Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020. (https://t.co/oYeRikX5lX) pic.twitter.com/bAlyBbwMOX — KFC (@kfc) February 12, 2020

"Do you love world famous fried chicken?" The official Crocs website asks. "Do you love Crocs? Do you love brand spokespersons like Colonel Sanders? Then,

boy, howdy, do we have something for you."

The KFC-themed Crocs are actually available in two different styles, both of which offer sartorial features that you just have to see to believe. The first is a pair of classic clogs, which are adorned with the red-and-white-striped bucket design on the bottom, and a pattern of fried chicken on top. If that wasn't enough, the shoes come with two removable Jibbitz, which are charms that will allow you to customize your Crocs or any other footwear. The catch is that they are shaped like a KFC chicken drumstick, and actually are chicken-scented. Unfortunately, they are nonedible.

(Photo: KFC)

If you'd prefer something a bit more high fashion, KFC and Crocs are also offering a Bucket Clog, which features the same design but as a 4.5-inch platform heel.

(Photo: KFC)

If you want to jump at the opportunity to own this KFC x Crocs collaboration, you might have to wait a bit longer. The shoes are expected to be available for purchase sometime in the spring via Crocs' website, and will retail for $59.99.

