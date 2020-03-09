Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Box Set Launches Ahead of the Netflix Series

In July of last year, Netflix confirmed that Neil Gaiman's iconic The Sandman comic book series from DC / Vertigo would (finally) be adapted into a live action show. Little is known about the project thus far outside of some casting rumors, but we do know that Neil Gaiman will serve as a writer and producer alongside David S. Goyer, so the series is definitely in good hands.

While we wait for The Sandman Netflix series, you can get caught up on the source material thanks to a new box set that collects the full run of the comics in ten paperback volumes with a fancy new Dave McKean illustrated slipcase. Along with the main stories, the set will include the Endless Nights sequel, The Dream Hunters novella and comic book versions, and the prequel Overture. The breakdown of the main stories are as follows:

Preludes and Nocturnes: Collecting The Sandman #1–8

The Doll's House: Collecting The Sandman #9–16

Dream Country: Collecting The Sandman #17–20

Season of Mists: Collecting The Sandman #21–28

A Game of You: Collecting The Sandman #32–37

Fables and Reflections: Collecting The Sandman #29–31, 38–40, 50; Sandman Special #1; and Vertigo Preview No. 1

Brief Lives: Collecting The Sandman #41–49

Worlds' End: Collecting The Sandman #51–56

The Kindly Ones: Collecting The Sandman #57–69 and Vertigo Jam No. 1

The Wake: Collecting The Sandman #70–75

At the time of writing, The Sandman box set is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $250 with a release date slated for September 29th. The odds are very high that this set will get a discount, and pre-orders will automatically receive the lowest price that occurs ahead of launch. You won't be charged until it ships.

If you are unfamiliar, a brief description of The Sandman can be found below.

"The Sandman universe is a master-creation following Dream, also known as Morpheus, lord of the Dreaming -- a vast, hallucinatory landscape that houses all the dreams of any and everyone who has ever existed. Gods, demons, mortals, and everything in between. All dreamers visit the Dreaming and have an opportunity to teach Morpheus some surprising lessons.

After being captive for 70 years, Morpheus will have to go on a journey to reclaim his objects of power and bring order to the Dreaming."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.