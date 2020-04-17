LEGO A-Wing Starfighter UCS Set Launches for Star Wars Day

With Star Wars Day 2020 on the horizon, LEGO has announced that the next set in their Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series will be the 75275 A-Wing Starfighter as seen in Return of the Jedi! The set clocks in at 1,673-pieces and features a removable cockpit canopy, pivoting laser cannons, and an A-Wing pilot minifigure.

The A-Wing Starfighter set will be available to order here at LEGO.com for $199.99 starting on May 1st. Odds are it will launch with a Star Wars gift set bonus, so keep your eyes open for that. You might also want to check out LEGO's Star Wars section for Star Wars Day deals between May 1st and May 4th.

The 75275 A-Wing Starfighter set follows the supermassive 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer that launched last year. It includes a whopping 4784 pieces and a price tag of $699.99. If you're a LEGO / Star Wars fan looking for a big project to tackle while stuck at home, this would certainly fit the bill. You can order this set here at Walmart with free fast shipping.

On a related note, LEGO is adding to their Star Wars lineup with some very cool helmet bust sets, and the first wave is focused on villains with Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter Pilot designs. The sets range from 625 pieces to 724 pieces and stand at least 7-inches tall, so they should be fairly challenging and great for display.

The Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter LEGO helmets are set to launch on April 19th, and you can order them via the following links:

