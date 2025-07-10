Lord of the Rings Tolkien Illustrated Editions Get Their Big Prime Day Deal

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched in 2021 that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. This was followed by The Hobbit Illustrated and the Silmarillion Illustrated Editions, all of which have been huge sellers. Amazon has been offering generous deals on them as part of Prime Day events over the years, and 2025 is no different. All of the books are massively discounted, and you can even get The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition for free as part of Amazon’s Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale. A breakdown of the deals can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tolkien Illustrated Editions Prime Day Deals buy on amazon

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was “characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards.”

More New Tolkien Books To Consider: