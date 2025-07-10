LEGO Icons Transformers Soundwave Set (10358) Is On The Way

The third set in the LEGO Icons Tranformers lineup has been revealed, and it’s no surprise that Soundwave gets the nod this time around. Following the previously released Optimus Prime and Bumblebee sets, the Soundwave (#10358) set will include 1505 pieces and the ability to transform into cassette player mode without being disassembled. You can even press Soundwave’s play button to activate voice and sound effects that can be previewed here at LEGO.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s more, the Ravage and Laserbeak figures convert into model cassette tapes that will fit into Soundwave’s cassette bay. Accessories include a rocket pod, laser blaster and dart. The LEGO Icons Soundwave (#10358) set will be available first to LEGO Insiders at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st priced at $189.99. At that time, you’ll be able to get your order in here at LEGO. The general public will be able to order at the same time and in the same place on August 4th. Note that the LEGO Icons Optimus Prime 10302 set currently has a 20% off discount on Amazon and the LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee 10338 set is currently a few bucks off list here at Walmart. Read on for information on LEGO deals that are happening right now for Prime Day week.

LEGO Icons Soundwave (#10358) / $189.99 / Available to LEGO Insiders on August 1st see at lego

LEGO Prime Day 2025 and Insiders Days Deals

LEGO Insiders Days deals are expected to run from July 8th to July 17th with the African Savanna Diorama (40784) set being offered up as a free gift on orders of $150 or more. It includes 287 pieces and features details like buildable trees, water and flowers. “Add the young elephant and the marabou stork, then place the stork’s egg in the tree for a fun finishing touch.” You can shop all of LEGO’s deals and promotions right here.

Naturally, Amazon and Walmart both have their own LEGO deals happening during Prime Day week, and some of the highlights include include 30% off the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) and the LEGO Icons Boutique Hotel (10297). Walmart also has deals going on numerous sets, including $51 off the LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser set.

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. All of the LEGO Star Wars releases can be found here. Finally, you can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account in order to take full advantage of the special offers that are available each month.