McFarlane Toys 14-Inch Superman Statue Brings The New Man of Steel To Life

The new DC Universe has begun with Superman flying into theaters today, and there’s been a ton of merch and collectibles to celebrate the event. McFarlane Toys / DC Direct is marking the debut of the film with a brand new, resin statue of David Corenswet as Superman. The Superman 1:6th Scale DC Direct Resin Statue features the character in a classic pose, and it stands upon a Superman super “S” base, bringing the total height of the statue to 13.87-inches. At the time of writing a price for the statue is unknown, but all will be revealed today, July 11th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time it will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. Read on for more info about previously released Superman 2025 figures in the McFarlane Toys DC Mulitverse lineup. UPDATE: The figure is live priced at $299.99 with free shipping. You can also find it here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

Back in May, McFarlane Toys released Wave 2 of their DC Multiverse line, coming after wave 1 in April. The collection of figures features Lex Luthor, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho and more. Read below to see a complete list of available McFarlane Toys Superman (2025) figures.

McFarlane Toys Superman (2025) DC Multiverse and Super Powers Reveals Wave 2:

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse / Super Powers Superman 2025 Releases order at entertainment earth

Wave 1 Superman (2025) DC Multiverse and Super Powers Releases:

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman opposite Rachel Brosnahan as reporter Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult appears as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

Superman is now in theaters.



