Polly Pocket Collector Prime Day Deal: Monster High, The Office, Harry Potter, and More

Videos by ComicBook.com

Polly Pocket Movie In Limbo

Hopefully Barbie isn’t lightning in a bottle for Mattel, because they are currently developing dozens of films based on their biggest properties. One of those properties is Polly Pocket, which hit a snag last year when Lena Dunham exited the project after three years of development. Since then, it’s been all quiet on the Polly Pocket front, though it appears that Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins is still attached to the project. Here’s what Dunham had to say at the time:

“I’m not going to make the Polly Pocket movie,” Dunham announced. “I wrote a script, and I was working on it for three years. But I remember someone once said to me about Nancy Meyers: the thing that’s the most amazing about her is that the movie she makes or the movie she would be making with or without a studio, with or without notes — that somehow her taste manages to intersect perfectly with what the world wants. What a f-cking gift that is. And Nora Ephron, too, who was such a mentor to me, but always said, ‘Go be weird. Don’t kowtow to anyone.’”

“I think Greta [Gerwig] managed this incredible feat [with Barbie], which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta,” Dunham continued. “And I just — I felt like, unless I can do it that way, I’m not going to do it. I don’t think I have that in me. I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make Polly Pocket.”