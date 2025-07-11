Last Call For 4K Blu-ray Prime Day Deals and B2G1 (New Titles Added)

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event for 2025 ends today, July 11th, but there’s still time to get deals on hundreds of 4K Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs. What’s more, there’s a B2G1 sale that you can take advantage of that’s on top of the standard sales. Currently, a buy 2, get 1 free sale is live that includes hit movies on 4K Blu-ray like Jaws, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Warfare, Alien: Romulus, American Psycho, Kill Bill, and much more. Read on for some of our favorite picks.

Note that this is one of the deals where you can combine a wide variety of products such as books, games, music, and more to get your discount. You can browse through all of the eligible items on Amazon’s sale right here. There are tons of movies and TV shows available on Blu-ray as part of this deal, so we recommend using the search bar to find titles that interest you. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the 50% off Criterion Collection Blu-ray sale that’s happening through the month of July.

Amazon B2G1 4K Blu-rays: Our Picks