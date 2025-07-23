Fantastic Four Star Addresses Galactus’ Future in the MCU

Galactus is the main villain in this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but will he have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond that? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of First Steps‘ release this weekend, actor Ralph Ineson was asked about the possibility of reprising his antagonistic role in another Marvel project. While acknowledging Galactus’ long and storied history in the comics, Ineson isn’t aware of any plans to bring his version of the Devourer of Worlds back. He would certainly be interested in returning, but knows that decision ultimately lies with Kevin Feige and Co.

“There’s a lot to explore in the lore, and he is a big character in the whole universe. But I would be one of the last people to know whether they are going to bring Galactus back,” Inseson said. “That’s a decision for Kevin [Feige] and the big boys, but I’d obviously love to come back and do some more Galactus.”

While Marvel has strategically kept Galactus hidden in The Fantastic Four: First Steps footage seen in trailers and TV spots (tie-in materials such as collectible merchandise have given fans a better look at the character), the threat of the villain has been an integral part of the marketing campaign from the beginning. Teasing the comics-accurate portrayal of Galactus, promos have highlighted his plan, which involves claiming baby Franklin Richards for himself in exchange for the safety of Earth-828.

It’s already been confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who play the four members of the titular superhero team, will be back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel has not yet announced if any other actors from the movie, such as Ineson or Silver Surfer actress Julia Garner, will reprise their roles at some point.

Galactus is obviously central to the Fantastic Four: First Steps narrative, but as one of Marvel’s most powerful and notable characters, it feels like Marvel Studios has only scratched the surface of what’s possible with him. In the comics, Galactus has a rivalry with Doctor Doom, something Ineson would enjoy exploring on screen. It’s certainly possible Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo could pull from those storylines in their Avengers films, delivering a compelling dynamic between two of Marvel’s greatest villains. While Ineson wasn’t part of the initial wave of Doomsday casting announcements, Feige has teased there will be more actors revealed at some point. Perhaps once First Steps is out in theaters, Marvel will be open about what the future holds for Galactus.

A dark fan theory posits that Galactus is actually successful in destroying Earth-828, a devastating tragedy that forces the Fantastic Four (and baby Franklin) to seek refuge in Earth-616. If Galactus is still out there after the events of First Steps, he will likely continue his pursuit of Franklin across the multiverse, setting the stage for him to cross paths with the Avengers or Doctor Doom. That could make for a captivating development in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, but those films are already going to have a lot on their plates to balance. Doomsday features multiple superhero teams and has to establish the threat of Downey’s Doom. If Doom is forced to share the spotlight with another menacing villain, it could be a distraction. The Russos have handled massive Marvel ensembles before, but there comes a point where it would be too unwieldy. Still, it would be a shame if Galactus doesn’t return at all, as there’s so much potential for the filmmakers to tap into.