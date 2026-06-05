Loungefly Celebrates Pixar’s Up With New Collectibles [EXCLUSIVE]

For more than three decades, Pixar has produced a plethora of outstanding animated films, many of which have won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Determining which Pixar movie is the best is a borderline impossible task, but a convincing argument can be made that Up holds the title. In many ways, it’s the perfect illustration of what makes Pixar so great, combining heart and humor to tell a poignant story that still resonates to this day. There are many reasons why Up is one of Pixar’s most celebrated works (beyond the emotional opening sequence), and now Loungefly is commemorating the special film with a lineup of new products.

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ComicBook is proud to reveal Loungefly’s Up collection. It consists of four different items. There is a mini backpack featuring Carl and Russell, a crossbody bag depicting the bird Kevin, a card holder, and a mystery box of bag charms. There are six charms in total, designed after various Up characters and Carl’s famous flying house. Check out images of the various products and additional details in the space below.

The products can be purchased through Loungefly.com. The bag charm mystery boxes cost $20, the mini backpack costs $90, the crossbody bag costs $75, and the cardholder costs $22.

Image Courtesy of Loungefly

Image Courtesy of Loungefly

Up Is the Perfect Addition to Loungefly’s Collection

Loungefly has produced tie-in products for everything from Star Wars to Harry Potter and Kpop Demon Hunters. The company is no stranger to partnering with Pixar, as there are already several items based on the studio’s films available. This new Up line is just the latest addition to Loungefly’s Pixar collection, and it’s the perfect film for the company to celebrate. One of the most popular lines in Up is “adventure is out there!” and now fans have the opportunity to purchase Up products they can take on their next adventure, packing any essentials they need in the backpack or crossbody. The bag charms allow for a bit of customization, allowing people to bring their favorite Up characters along with them.

And as you’re gearing up for that next adventure (or just looking for a new place to store your credit card), the card holder (dimensions: 4”W x 3.125”H) is a stylish option. It includes three slots, meaning you can use it for your ID, as well as any credit or debit cards you routinely carry. For those interested in a minimalist alternative to a wallet, you can’t go wrong with the Up card holder.

The fact that Up is getting this product line now, 17 years after the film premiered, is a testament to its staying power in pop culture. Up was released during a magical run for Pixar, where seemingly every new film was immediately cemented as an all-time classic. Up was so acclaimed it became just the second animated movie in history to be nominated for Best Picture. It didn’t win that award (“settling” for the Best Animated Feature trophy), but that shows how strongly it connected with viewers. For nearly two decades, Up has been a fan favorite, so there should be much interest in these new Loungefly products.

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