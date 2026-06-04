Everything Kids (and Parents) Can Buy at Universal Kids Resort Before It Even Opens

Universal Kids Resort doesn’t open until July 1, 2026, but we got the official early look at the merchandise collections and retail shops coming to the park’s seven themed lands. From dinosaur gear at Jurassic World Adventure Camp to Troll-ified makeovers at TrollsFest, every land has its own dedicated store experience built to match the world around it.

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“These new merchandise collections aren’t just souvenirs,” said Justin LaFoe, Global Parks Merchandise & Retail Officer at Universal Products & Experiences. “They’re another way for kids and kids-at-heart to step into the worlds they love and carry a piece of that joy home with them.”

Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect across the park.

Land-by-Land Store Guide

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

Jurassic World Outfitters will carry dinosaur apparel, interactive masks, action figures, hatching dinosaur eggs, and LEGO sets. It will also have glowing egg keychains that crack open to reveal a tiny plush dinosaur and oversized sleeping dino plushies. The Supply Depot kiosk handles ready-to-wear dino headwear and apparel on the go.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Barg’N-Mart is the main stop for nautical merch, including SpongeBob and Plankton shoulder pals, plush rings, bucket hats, and a Glove World-themed glove plush hat (which could arguably be the best product of the bunch). The adjacent Grab-it Mart kiosk covers beach-ready accessories.

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp

Triplets Treasures is where families can stock up on matching ogre hoodies for kids and adults, ogre ears in hat, headgear, and Shrek and Donkey shoulder pals. The shop also carries apparel, accessories, and plush inspired by Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and the rest of the crew.

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar

Not to be outdone by the swamp, Puss in Boots’ Mercado de Perrito handles the apparel and cosplay side, letting kids dress up as their favorite Del Mar characters. Next door, Tienda de Dulces offers themed sweets and treats for something to take home besides clothing.

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

The aptly named Bello Bay Boutique leans into the land’s Team Yellow vs. Team Purple rivalry with apparel, accessories, headwear, and Minion plush that play up both sides of the competition.

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest

The flagship shop here is Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow, home to the Troll-ify Me! Experience, which offers a full character cosplay makeover (akin to Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique) based on Branch, Poppy, or Guy Diamond, with wigs, glittery apparel, and makeup. Mr. Dinkles’ Market kiosk nearby rounds out the Trolls lineup with tees and festive accessories.

Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse

Finally, the Universal Kids Resort Store is the park’s full retail location, pulling together merchandise from all seven lands alongside resort-branded apparel and collectibles. Gabby’s Dollhouse fans can shop for hats, headbands, character stuffies, and full outfits here. (Sorry if you now have “It’s a Dollhouse World” stuck in your head.)

What’s Available to Shop Right Now

Can’t wait until July? Select items from the Universal Kids Resort collections are already available at shopUniversal.com. Here are some other Universal-related products you can pick up on Amazon today:

Universal Kids Resort opens July 1, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. Admission tickets and more details are available at universalkidsresort.com.