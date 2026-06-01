Hulk Smashes, Spidey Swings, and LEGO Wins With These Brand New Day Sets

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be swinging into theatres next month, but you can get your LEGO collection ready ahead of time. Three all-new sets inspired by the upcoming film are all in stock and ready to ship from Amazon. Read all about each set here and place your orders now before they sell out.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase Set comes in 367 pieces and retails for $49.99. The set includes a rugged six wheeled vehicle which has an opening roof hatch and opening rear to reveal the onboard prison set up. The set also includes four Minifigs; Spider-Man, a Department of Damage Control Guard, Tombstone, and Tarantula.

As we’ve seen teased with the Marvel Legends figures, Hulk could be a friend or foe to Spidey in this movie, but the Spider-Man Vs. Hulk Epic Clash Set certainly makes it seem like the answer is leaning towards foe. This set is 534 pieces and retails for $89.99 and includes a DODC building with breakaway play features for the Big Figure Hulk to smash. A hotdog vendor and cart add to the chaos of the scene, and Minifigs of Spider-Man, Scorpion, and Tarantula round out the set.

The Spider-Man Hero Figure Set takes posing to a whole new level for LEGO.. This set retails for $99.99 and is 813 pieces. Once built collectors will be left with a Spider-Man figure that stands just over 14 inches tall and features 24 points of articulation allowing you to pose Spidey however you want. His fingers are even individually articulated to recreate the iconic webswinging pose. The set also includes a Spider-Man Minifig in his latest costume from the upcoming film.

Each of these sets would make a perfect addition to any LEGO collection, from those looking to build out their own scenes to those looking for a nice centerpiece of their Spider-Man collection. If Funko is more your speed, be sure to check out our breakdown of the latest Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figures. Whatever you collect, now is the time to get your collection ready before Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theatres on July 31, 2026.