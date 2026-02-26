Pokémon Day 2026: Best 30th Anniversary Merch, TCG Drops, and How to Join the Celebration

Today, February 27, is Pokémon Day, which celebrates the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green launching in Japan back in 1996. And look, every Pokémon Day is a big deal. But 2026? This one hits different. Thirty years. Three decades of catching, trading, battling, and yes, absolutely losing sleep over shiny hunts. The 30th anniversary is the kind of milestone that deserves more than a quick retweet and a nostalgic sigh.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokémon Company International clearly agrees… because they’ve gone all in.

What Is the “What’s Your Favorite?” Campaign?

The centerpiece of the 30th anniversary is a yearlong global campaign called “What’s Your Favorite?” and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Trainers everywhere are invited to share their favorite Pokémon, whether that’s a fan-favorite powerhouse, a deeply personal pick, or whatever Pokémon you’ve been secretly loyal to since 1999, but never admitted out loud.

The campaign kicked off in a big way during Super Bowl LX and includes a #Pokemon30 snapshot feature inside Pokémon GO, so you can make it official right from your phone. Celebrities lending their name to the campaign are Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Charles Leclerc, Jisoo, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lamine Yamal, and Young Miko, who have all joined in. (Lamine Yamal’s pick, by the way, is Arcanine… solid, respectable, no notes.)

Beyond social media, The Pokémon Company has real-world Day Out and Night Out events planned throughout the year. This is nostalgia-meets-community-activation, and it’s the kind of thing that makes you want to pull out your old binder of holographic cards and show them off.

And if you’re ready to go all-in on the celebration as well, here’s how to build your setup right now.

Rep 30 Years of Pokémon in Classic Trainer Style

Pokémon Center 30th Celebration Flat-Bill Hat

Let’s start with the easy win. The Pokémon Center 30th Celebration Flat-Bill Hat is a clean, wearable way to mark the anniversary without going full cosplay. It features the official 30th Celebration logo, 100% cotton construction, a contrasting yellow underside brim (a nice little touch), and an adjustable snapback fit. It’s a Pokémon Center Original, available on Amazon in limited supply.

Pokémon Center 30th Celebration Insulated Tumbler

You’re going to need something to sip on during the Pokémon Day livestreams, the TCG nights, and the inevitable hours of Pokémon GO walking. Enter the Pokémon Center 30th Celebration Insulated Tumbler. It’s stainless steel, has a 16.9 oz capacity with a cork base for insulation and surface protection, and that same clean 30th Celebration logo on the side. It’s subtle enough for everyday use but collectible enough to keep. It’s also a Pokémon Center Original, and also available on Amazon.

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Day 2026 Collection

Okay, this is the one. The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Day 2026 Collection dropped January 30, 2026, and if you’re any kind of collector, you already know why this matters. Here’s what’s inside:

1 foil promo card featuring Pikachu with an official Pokémon Day stamp

1 metallic coin featuring the 30th anniversary logo

3 booster packs from different Pokémon TCG expansions

That stamped Pikachu promo is the real draw as anniversary-stamped promos have a way of becoming the cards you’re glad you kept sealed. The metallic coin is display-worthy on its own. And the three booster packs give you that hit of pure randomness that never really gets old, does it? It’s somehow still in stock on Amazon, and at an accessible price point, it’s the easiest way to make Pokémon Day feel official.

Here’s What We Got for Our Pokémon Day Setup

So what does a full-on Pokémon Day setup actually look like when you go all-in on the 30th anniversary? We were fortunate enough to receive an “Ultimate Party Box” from the Pokémon Center itself. Here’s what we ended up with.

The (large!) box came filled with TCG sleeves and protectors for any big pulls from the Mega Evolutions Bundle Box and blister pack that was also included, a 4×6” Pikachu frame, and a Gengar Popsocket and selfie ring light for us to use for our #PokemonCenterFavorite selfie submission (tagging @pokemon on Instagram). Because, as we all know, it’s amazing what decent lighting does for that holo shine.

Leaning into the “What’s Your Favorite?” campaign, we were given an Arcanine plush (Lamine Yamal’s confirmed favorite) which adds personality to the setup immediately, along with a signed poster from Yamal himself.

At that point, it stopped being just a pile of merch and started feeling like an actual Pokémon Day station, acting as part TCG table, part collector display, and part social content hub.

30 Years Later, Still Catching Them All

Pokémon launched in 1996 and became one of the most influential entertainment franchises in human history. That’s not hyperbole, it’s just what happened. And the 30th anniversary isn’t only about looking back. It’s about the community that’s still here, still trading cards, still debating starter picks, and still logging into Pokémon GO on a Tuesday for no particular reason.

Whether you’re Team Pikachu, Arcanine, Charizard, or Gengar, 2026 is the year to say it loud.