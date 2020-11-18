Adidas Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar Sneakers Drop Tomorrow

The same adidas sneakers worn by the titular character in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS4 and PS5 are about to be available to own in the real world. Indeed, Marvel, adidas, and Insomniac Games have joined forces to develop the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar sneaker, and your chance to own it is happening tomorrow, November 19th. You'll find all of the info you need to cop a pair right here.

First off, the sneakers feature a black and red design inspired by Spider-Man's costume along with a Spider-Man print on the heel and a PlayStation tag on the laces. You can take a closer look at these details in the gallery below.

Now for the important part. The new Spider-Man: Miles Morales sneakers will be available to order here at adidas in adult and youth sizes priced at $90 and $75 respectively starting at 7am PST (10am EST) tomorrow, November 19th.

As is usually the case with high profile sneaker releases like this one, a quick sell out of the most popular sizes is expected. This certainly happened with the recent Star Wars adidas releases for the Boba Fett Top Ten Hi and The Mandalorian. If it happens with the Spider-Man sneakers, you can always turn to eBay or StockX if you're willing to pay the premium.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available now for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. You can check out our review of the game right here. All of our previous coverage of the game can be found here.

