Amazon One-Day Holiday Board Game Sale Shakes Things Up

Amazon loves a good one-day sale on board games, but we tend to see the same deals turn up over and over again. Not this time. Until the end of the day today, November 17th, Amazon is offering up to 49% off board games from Thames & Kosmos, Gamewright, Cephalofair Games, and more. It features some big games that we've never seen in a sale like this - like Gloomhaven for only $85 (39% off). That's an all-time low for what is widely considered to be the #1 board game on the market.

You can shop Amazon's entire board game sale right here while it lasts. It includes nearly 60 titles, but we've picked out a handful of favorites below to get you started. Note that some of these titles will probably sell out before the clocks strikes midnight.

The deals above are only a handful of the titles that are available in the sale, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. Again, they're only good until the end of the day today, November 17th. Considering how unique this sale is for Amazon, it's extra important that you take advantage of it while you can.

You can check out more of Amazon's Holiday Dash early Black Friday deals right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.