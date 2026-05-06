To Me, My X-Men! Pre-Orders Are Live for the Marvel Legends Cyclops Visor

Have you ever wanted to lead the X-Men? Hasbro is ready to give you the opportunity to at least look the part with the all-new Marvel Legends Cyclops Visor roleplay set, officially shipping out in September. Let’s check out some of the features that are sure to make this prop replica stand out in your collection.

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Ever since X-Men #1 all the way back in 1963, Scott Summers has been one of the most important characters in the Marvel universe, serving as leader of X-Men. Between the upcoming return of the animated series X-Men ‘97 and his live action appearance in Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Doomsday, Cyclops has had a massive resurgence in popularity.

This 1:1 scale recreation of the hero’s Ruby Quartz Visor features a premium design and will cost fans $79.99.

The visor includes spring loaded ear pieces and swappable nose pieces that ensure a good fit for any fan looking to take up the mantle. The X logo on the interior are a nice detail that help give this a premium feel and the vibrant yellow color harkens back to his most iconic look from Jim Lee’s time on X-Men throughout the 90s, as well as the animated series we all know and love.

In order to control his optic blast, Scott needs to be wearing his ruby quartz visor, and now you can too with LED light modes that recreate his iconic attacks. If you’re not the adventuring type and just looking for a nice display piece, the set includes a support stand, great for making this visor a centerpiece in any X- fans’ collection.

As a life long Cyclops defender, I am thrilled to see the character getting so much love lately and whether you’re looking for the perfect cosplay accessory or just a cool display for your shelf, this Marvel Legends prop replica is perfect for any X-Men fan.