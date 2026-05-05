McFarlane’s Latest DC Multiverse Release Is Packed with Fan-Favorite Surprises

McFarlane Toys has expanded their DC Multiverse line with two new items. From classic Golden Age battles to the streets of Tim Burton’s Gotham City, there’s something for every collection. Check out the latest right here:

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Solomon Grundy Born on a Monday, up for pre-order on a Tuesday! This all-new 2-pack brings a clash from the Golden Age to your collection with two key characters. Cyrus Gold perished in Gotham City’s Slaughter Swamp and was reborn as the hulking monster known as Solomon Grundy. This Megafig stands just over 7 inches tall and has 22 points of articulation.

The second figure is a founding member of the Justice Society of America and the first hero to carry the Green Lantern name, Alan Scott. This is the first time since 2023 that fans can get this key character represented on their shelves. The figure includes a softgoods cape, an energy blast effect, sword construct, and the Green Lantern’s power battery. The set retails for $79.99 and also includes 2 DC bases and collectible cards for each character which include original art and the character’s respective biographies.

From figures to vehicles, the DC Multiverse line is revisiting the iconic world of 1992’s Batman Returns with the Batmissle vehicle. While the vehicle will cost collectors $99.99, the intricate attention to detail in the sculpt is sure to excite fans who cannot get enough of Tim Burton’s gothic take on the DC universe. Be sure to make plenty of space in your displays, as this impressive vehicle comes in at approximately 21 inches long. While a Batman figure may not be included, the canopy of the vehicle does open and is designed to fit most figures from the line.

For those who have been all in on the DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys, these are sure to make an impressive addition to your collection. Which will you be picking up? Pre-order both sets now on Entertainment Earth and Amazon.