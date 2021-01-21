Assassin's Creed Valhalla Pops Launch for Funko Fair's Gaming Day

Funko is currently in the midst of an extravaganza dubbed "Funko Fair" that will feature hundreds of new Pop figure releases across a 10-day span. Each of these days will have a theme, and the theme for Day 3 is Sports & Games. Enter the first Funko Pop figures based on Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Actually, there are two Funko Pops figures based on the main character - the male version of the Viking Eivor with single or double axe poses. The single axe version is the common, and can be pre-ordered here at Walmart. The double axe version is a GameStop exclusive that can be pre-ordered here. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2021 Pop figure releases right here via our master list.

If you're unfamiliar, you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below. Full coverage of the game can be found here.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. You can order the game here on Amazon now - several of the options are currently discounted.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.