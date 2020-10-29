Best Buy Drops Major Black Friday 2020 Deals on Amazon Devices, TVs, Headphones and More

At this point it's pretty clear that Best Buy is all in on the strategy to spread Black Friday deals out in 2020. Case in point - they just replaced one serious Black Friday sale with an even bigger one that runs from today, October 29th through Sunday, November 1st.

Best Buy's new Black Friday sale features an overwhelming number of TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming gear, and more. They even brought back some of Amazon's Prime Day deals on Alexa devices, Fire TV, and Ring security devices.

Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 Deal Start Times

Best Buy's current crop of Black Friday deals can be found right here, and we've picked out some of the best deals broken down by category below. Many of these products are at or below all-time low prices.

Additional Best Buy Black Friday deals will roll out through the month of November, culminating on November 22nd. My Best Buy members will have early access to some of the big deals. You can take a sneak peek at upcoming Black Friday sales via Best Buy's new Black Friday ad.

Best Buy Black Friday 4K TV Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Amazon Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Audio Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Gaming Deals

If you're interested in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at Best Buy, keep in mind that Best Buy's Black Friday ad indicates that these consoles will be restocked and offered online only in limited quantities. A Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99 will also be available. Release times for these consoles haven't been announced. Stay tuned.

The Best Buy deals mentioned here are only a fraction of what's available. There are hundreds of sales going across categories that range from PC gaming to home appliances. Take advantage of them right here while they last.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.