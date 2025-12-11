Best Games Releasing in 2026 That You Can Preorder Right Now

This year was an absolutely stacked year for gaming. But, 2026 shows no signs of slowing down. Next year, here’s what we plan to see: major franchises making their triumphant returns, long-awaited sequels finally dropping, and the gaming industry determined to continue draining every penny from our wallets (in the most spectacular way possible).

The industry typically runs about six months out, which means a front-loaded first half with releases that have release dates. January through March is basically a gauntlet of must-play releases that would (ideally) be spread across an entire year.

But the best part? Many of these heavy hitters are already available for preorder. And if you’re smart about it (which you are, because you’re here reading this), you can lock in some solid deals now, especially with Amazon’s price guarantee protection.

Plus, some of these collector’s editions are going to be swiped up quick. So, if that’s your real end-game, grab those holiday gift cards you were gifted. Because the time to pre-order is now.

Early 2026 Heavy Hitters (January – March)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (January 15, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch, PC

If you’ve been following Falcom’s Trails saga, you already know this is a day-one purchase. If you haven’t, well, you’re about to discover why JRPG fans have been obsessively following this series for years. Trails Beyond the Horizon promises to be the continuation we’ve all been waiting for, with plenty of anticipated demand.

This is the kind of deep, interconnected storytelling experience that’ll have you taking notes and drawing relationship charts like you’re solving a conspiracy. Perfect for anyone who thinks games no longer respect their intelligence.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (January 22, 2026)

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2

The fact that Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to Nintendo’s next-gen console with MTG-themed bonuses is kind of genius. If you’ve been holding out on experiencing Cloud’s reimagined journey because you wanted portable play, this is your moment. The nostalgia factor alone makes this a solid preorder, and Amazon’s already got listings live.

Code Vein 2 (January 30, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Anime-style Souls-like action? Yeah, that’s hitting a very specific sweet spot for a lot of us. The original Code Vein found its audience by being challenging without being punishing, stylish without being pretentious. If you’re someone who bounced off traditional Dark Souls but loved the concept, Code Vein 2 should be on your radar—especially the Ultimate Edition.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (February 5, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

When they say “fully reimagined,” they mean it. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is a complete visual and mechanical overhaul of a classic JRPG that deserved better than its original presentation. Amazon pre-orders are available now.

Nioh 3 (February 6, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, PC

Team Ninja doesn’t miss, and Nioh 3 is a flagship action RPG sequel that looks like it’s continuing that tradition. The SteelBook edition is probably going to be one of those “wish I’d preordered it” situations six months from now. If you’re the type of player who enjoys mastering complex combat systems and doesn’t mind dying repeatedly while you learn, this will be your February obsession.

Resident Evil Requiem (February 27, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

Okay, this is THE big one. Returning to Raccoon City in what’s being positioned as one of 2026’s tentpole releases? The preorder editions with SteelBooks and exclusives on Amazon are already looking tempting, and we’re still months out. Resident Evil Requiem will definitely be one of the main gaming events of Q1.

If you’re someone who’s been following the RE renaissance of the past few years, you know Capcom has been absolutely nailing these returns to form. And now, the studio is at the top of their game and revisiting its most iconic setting!

Pokémon Pokopia (March 5, 2026)

Platforms: Switch, Switch 2

New Pokémon world, new console generation, new possibilities. The Switch 2 is going to need system sellers, and Game Freak delivering a fresh take on the Pokémon formula could be exactly that. Amazon’s Pokémon Pokopia preorder listing going live this early suggests that Nintendo is plenty confident in its release. Understandably so, though.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (March 12, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

Survival horror is having a moment, and the cult classic Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is perfectly positioned to ride that wave. The original was genuinely terrifying in ways that today’s horror games attempt to match, to varying degrees of success. But this remake with current-gen visuals? That’s a major “yes, please.”

007: First Light (March 27, 2026)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

IO Interactive doing a James Bond origin story is the kind of collaboration that makes absolute sense. These are the people who perfected the art of stylish, strategic action with the modern Hitman trilogy, after all. Applying that expertise to Bond’s early days? It’s a match made in heaven. Bond fans will want to be sure to snag the Legacy Edition, which is available for preorder now.

Preorders Available Now for Notable 2026 Releases Later in the Year

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen (June 25, 2026)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, iOS/Android

Look, if you’re a parent, you already know exactly why this matters. If you’re not, just trust us… Bluey has achieved something rare in kids’ entertainment by being genuinely enjoyable for adults too. Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen looks to be a well-made platformer based on the property could be one of those family gaming experiences that actually works for everyone playing (or watching).

Fallout: New Vegas – 15th Anniversary Bundle (June 30, 2026)

Platforms: PC

This one is definitely for the fans. With Fallout’s recent surge in pop culture relevance, this anniversary edition is perfectly timed. New Vegas remains the gold standard for many RPG fans, and a celebratory bundle with enhancements and physical memorabilia? The Amazon preorder listing suggests Bethesda knows they’re sitting on a goldmine of nostalgia, especially from those willing to pay $150 to $200.

Buying Considerations for 2026 Preorders

Before you start smashing those preorder buttons, let’s make sure you’re prioritizing what you ACTUALLY want (and need).

The Switch 2 is clearly becoming a major platform consideration. Titles like Pokopia, Trails Beyond the Horizon, and others are betting big on Nintendo’s next-generation portable power. If you’re deciding between platforms, think about whether you value maximum performance (PS5/Xbox) or the flexibility of taking your play on-the-go.

Those SteelBook and deluxe editions? They do sell out. Resident Evil Requiem and Fatal Frame II collector’s items are going to be tough to find once the games actually launch and reviews hit.

Amazon’s price guarantee takes a lot of the risk out of early preorders. If the price drops between now and release, you automatically get the lower price. It’s basically free insurance against buyer’s remorse.

Bring on 2026!

As I mentioned, 2026 is front-loaded with heavy hitters in a way we’re starting to see more and more of. January through March alone could keep you busy until summer, and that’s before we even get to the mid-year releases. If you’re the type of person who likes to plan out your gaming calendar well in advance (and with this lineup, we all probably should), securing preorders now is a good bet.

Focus on the limited editions for games you know you’ll love. Nioh 3, Resident Evil Requiem, and 007: First Light are all safe bets for selling out their premium versions. For everything else, you’ve got time to wait for reviews and gameplay footage.